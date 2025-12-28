פולארד: כל המדינה הופקרה בשבעה באוקטובר ערוץ 7

Jonathan Pollard participated today (Sunday) in the caucus meeting for renewing Jewish settlement in the Gaza Strip.

During his remarks Pollard shared the thoughts that came to him on October 7, and said, "Until that moment, I was the outlier in my betrayal and abandonment by my own country. But when I saw what happened on October 7, my wife and I realized that the whole country and people were abandoned."

Later Pollard referred to the condition of the Gaza Strip since the disengagement, and said, "Since the Disengagement, Gaza has been held hostage. Our civilians were violently abducted from their homes, from their fields and from their communities, like on October 7."

He clarified his stance regarding the Strip's future and said, "We will not be able, by any negotiation, to return this hostage to us peacefully. What was conquered in blood must remain in our hands forever."