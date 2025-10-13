עינב צנגאוקר בשיחת טלפון עם מתן: אתה בא הביתה חיים של אמא צילום: באדיבות המצלם

Families of Israeli hostages to be released in the second group Monday morning received direct phone calls from the Hamas terror organization, connecting them with their loved ones.

Among those to speak with their relatives was Einav Zangauker, who spoke via video with her son Matan.

“G-d is great, Matan, you’re coming home. You’re all coming home. I love you,” Einav told him.

Matan replied, “An hour and a half.”

Einav answered tearfully: “My life, thank G-d, the war is over. There’s no more war, you're coming home, my love. You're coming home, there's no war, there's no war, t's over. My life, I love you, I'm waiting for you, my love.”

השיחה הראשונה של יוסף חיים אוחנה עם בני משפחתו צילום: באדיבות המצלם

Sylvia, the mother of hostages David and Ariel Cunio, also spoke with her sons in a video call.

“They look fine,” she told Channel 12. “David was a bit pale, but okay. I can’t believe I’m seeing them.”

Hostage Elkana Bohbot spoke with his mother Ruhama, who told him, "You amazing person, my life. Speak to me."

He responded, "It's all okay."

Following the emotional phone call, Ruhama shared, "I saw Elkana, I can't believe I saw him. He seemed to be smiling, he looked good, smiling from ear to ear. You don't understand, this is amazing."

תיעוד: משפחתו של רום ברסלבסקי בשיחה הראשונה איתו צילום: באדיבות המצלם

Meanwhile, hostages Rom Braslavski, Yosef Chaim Ohana, Evyatar David, and Bar Kupershtein also spoke with their families by video. Julie, Bar’s mother, said emotionally: “Seeing my son after two years - what a guy, I can’t believe it. He said, ‘Mom, everything’s okay.’ What a guy. Thanks be to the Creator, thank You for protecting them. We were in the compound, a missed call came in, then I saw ‘Al-Aqsa Brigades.’ I called them back and they answered me! Suddenly, I saw Bar! I started running to Tal’s room to tell him.”