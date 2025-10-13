IDF Chief of the General Staff Eyal Zamir on Monday morning commanded Operation "Returning Home" from the Hostage and Missing Persons Headquarters Situation Room.

Commanding the operation together with Zamir were the Head of the Hostage and Missing Persons Headquarters, MG (Res.) Nitzan Alon; and the Head of the Intelligence Directorate, MG Shlomi Binder.

"After two years of one of the toughest wars we have known, it has concluded but is not complete - we are closely monitoring developments on the ground," Zamir said.

"This is a very significant day, we are succeeding in realizing a key part of the defined war objectives.

"Today, we want to see all the hostages, this is an event in which you have accomplished something tremendous, together with the IDF troops on the front line, and I want to express my deep appreciation for that."

Turning to Alon, he added, "Nitzan - my personal appreciation to you as the commanding officer leading this mission. Your contribution to this achievement is exceptional, I am grateful for your friendship and partnership."

"The IDF will not cease for a moment from carrying out this sacred mission until the return of the last hostage."

Earlier, Zamir completed a situational assessment at the Hostage and Missing Persons Headquarters Situation Room ahead of the return of the hostages.

Participating in the assessment were the Commander of the Hostage and Missing Persons Headquarters, MG (Res.) Nitzan Alon; the Head of the Operations Directorate, MG Itzik Cohen; the Head of the Intelligence Directorate, MG Shlomi Binder; the Commander of the Southern Command, MG Yaniv Asor; the Commander of the Central Command, MG Avi Bluth; and the Deputy Head of the ISA.

The Chief of the General Staff expressed his appreciation to all IDF units for their thorough preparations and emphasized the importance of maintaining a high level of readiness and alertness. The mission is still ongoing, and it is our national and moral duty to operate until all the hostages are home.