In the coming months, President Isaac Herzog will present the 47th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, with the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor, in recognition of his role in achieving a historic agreement advancing the release of the hostages and an end to the war.

The award also notes President Trump’s steadfast and unwavering support for the State of Israel, his unique contribution to Israel’s security and the well-being of its citizens, and his commitment to leading the entire region toward an era of peace and cooperation.

President Herzog will formally convey this decision to President Trump during their meeting at the Knesset on Monday.

The Medal will be presented by the President of Israel in the coming months at a time and place to be determined.

President Isaac Herzog said, “President Trump’s legacy will be remembered for generations by the State of Israel and the Jewish people. From his unwavering support for the State of Israel, to the advent of the Abraham Accords which expanded the circle of peace in our region, from the two historic agreements that brought our dear hostages home and saved countless lives, to the decisive strike on Iran’s nuclear program, President Trump’s voice has always been one of courage and leadership, and of steadfast commitment to the pursuit of peace and humanity.”

The President added, “Through his tireless efforts, President Trump has not only helped bring our loved ones home but has also laid the foundations for a new era in the Middle East built on security, cooperation, and genuine hope for a peaceful future. It will be a great honor for me to present him with the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor.”

The Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor is awarded to those who have made an outstanding contribution to the State of Israel or to humanity through their talents, service, or other means. This is the highest civilian honor awarded by the State of Israel.