Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machada has been named as the recipient of the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize. Machada is considered a prominent figure in the long struggle against the dictatorial Venezuelan regime and a symbol of the struggle for democracy and human rights in the country. In recent years, she has led the political opposition to President Nicolas Maduro and has been persecuted for her public activism.

In recent days, a campaign has been waged to nominate US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize in light of the ceasefire and hostage release deal he brokered between Israel and the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza.

The Hostage and Missing Families Forum Headquarters stated in response to the announcement: "While the Norwegian Nobel Committee chose a different recipient this year, the truth remains undeniable: no leader or organization has done more for peace around the world than President Donald J. Trump. President Trump is working tirelessly at this very moment to secure the release of all 48 of our loved ones, the living and the deceased. The living need to come home to begin their rehabilitation and healing. The deceased deserve the dignified burial their families have been denied for far too long."

"President Trump’s unprecedented achievements in peacemaking this past year speak for themselves, and no award or lack thereof can diminish the profound impact he has had on our families and on global peace. His commitment to bringing every last hostage home and ending this war does not depend on awards or accolades. We will continue to stand with President Trump as he works to complete this mission, and history will record his achievements as the most significant contributions to world peace in our time," the families added.

Israeli Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi tweeted a message to Trump, saying: "For us — and for billions around the world — you are the true winner, the peace president."

Members of the committee that votes on the Nobel Prize recipients have said that the decision on this year's recipient was made before the Israel-Hamas ceasefire was signed.