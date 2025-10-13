MK Amit Halevi (Likud) issued sharp criticism Sunday evening of the agreement reached to end the war in Gaza, calling it “the opposite of a victory.”

He also announced that he will not attend US President Donald Trump’s planned address to the Knesset on Monday. “Even those who believe we were forced to sign this agreement should not celebrate it,” he said.

“After the most brutal massacre in our country’s history, after more than a thousand soldiers killed and thousands wounded, Israel is now agreeing to the establishment of a Palestinian state on homeland territories in Gaza, to the internationalization of the conflict, and to giving our antisemitic adversaries - Turkey and Qatar - a foothold here,” Halevi warned.

“We are leaving Hamas and its neo-Nazi infrastructure intact, at the height of its power, while releasing thousands of arch-murderers who will rejoin its ranks and continue their plan to destroy Israel,” he continued.

“I am deeply moved by every hostage who returns to their family. My heart is with the soldiers and civilians who long to return to normal life. We can certainly speak of the immense domestic and international pressures that led us here, but we must not celebrate this outcome,” Halevi emphasized.

“In my view, we must tell the public the truth - bow our heads in pain and humility in light of this military failure, learn its lessons, and plan our next steps to achieve true victory,” he added.

“We should not hold a parliamentary session dressed up as a ‘victory’ celebration that is, in reality, an illusion. For this reason, I will not participate in the Knesset gathering with US President Donald Trump and his delegation.”