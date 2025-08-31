Likud Member of Knesset Amit Halevi is set to introduce a new bill aimed at officially designating Qatar as an enemy state. The proposal is expected to be brought to a vote as soon as the Knesset’s winter session begins.

The initiative comes amid the unfolding ‘Qatargate’ controversy, which is investigating alleged connections between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s staff and senior figures in the IDF, Mossad, and Qatari officials.

The bill's explanatory notes emphasize the need for a formal and transparent process to define enemy and hostile states. "Currently, there is no structured procedure that clearly outlines which countries are considered enemies and what the implications of such a designation are," the proposal states. It adds that the list of enemy states would be maintained and updated by the Prime Minister, subject to approval by the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.

Halevi commented, “Had Israel labeled countries like Qatar as enemy or hostile states years ago and used all available means to counter their influence, we could have significantly reduced the impact of this terror-supporting regime and the global reach of its ideological and media operations.”