Mahmoud Kawasmeh , a senior member of the Hamas terrorist organization’s military wing, is among the murderers added at the last moment to the list of terrorists set to be released as part of the hostage deal.

Kawasmeh orchestrated the kidnapping and murder of three Israeli teens - Naftali Frenkel, Gilad Sha’ar, and Eyal Yifrah - an act that sparked Operation Protective Edge.

Previously freed in the Shalit deal and deported to Gaza, Kawasmeh continued directing terrorist activity from there, including the attack that shocked the nation.

During the current war, he was apprehended by IDF forces during a raid on Shifa Hospital.

Government ministers were informed that his inclusion on the release list was based on his role in “promoting military activities against Judea and Samaria.”

Also slated for release is Ahmad Jamal Ahmad Kunba, who was convicted of murdering Rabbi Raziel Shevach and sentenced to life imprisonment. Under the terms of the deal, Kunba will be deported abroad.

Another terrorist to be freed is Mahmoud Musa Issa Issa, responsible for the kidnapping and murder of Nissim Toledano, and involved in a ramming attack that killed two IDF soldiers.

Ra’ad Ahmad Abdullah Abu Daher is also on the list. He was sentenced to life for his work as an explosives engineer and for dispatching terrorists to carry out attacks. Unlike others, he will not be deported abroad.