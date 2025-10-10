The government is now approving via an extraordinary phone vote the replacement of eleven Fatah operatives with Hamas operatives, in accordance with the organization’s demands as part of the prisoner release deal.

Among the terrorists added to the release list is Ahmad Jamal Ahmad Kunba, who was convicted of murdering Rabbi Raziel Shevach, and sentenced to life imprisonment. According to the decision, Kunba will be deported abroad after his release.

Also included is Mahmoud Mousa Issa, who kidnapped and murdered Nissim Toledano, and participated in a vehicular attack that targeted two soldiers.

The list also includes Raad Ahmad Abdallah Abu Dahar, who was sentenced to life imprisonment for his activities as an explosives engineer and for sending operatives to carry out attacks. Unlike others, he will not be deported abroad.

Additional names on the new list include Mahmoud Ali Hassan Quasmeh, who was previously released under the Gilad Shalit deal and deported to the Gaza Strip, where he resumed military activities against Judea and Samaria.