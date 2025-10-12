A senior security official was cited by Kan News on Sunday as stating that "Hamas was not defeated, but was weakened enough according to the conditions we set."

Officials in the defense establishment stressed that the deal that was signed allows for the hostages, both living and deceased, to return, which was one of the war's main objectives, and that Israel "will keep one eye open" to make sure that Hamas no longer poses a threat to the country.

According to the agreement, international involvement led by the United States - with the participation of Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey - is expected to continue for several years. Its goal will be to dismantle Hamas’s rule and, at a later stage, work toward its disarmament.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir announced on Sunday that the IDF has achieved victory over Hamas following two years of sustained military and diplomatic pressure. In a national address, Zamir declared that Israel had entered an existential war and emerged victorious, ensuring the country's survival and security.

"From that fracture, the generation of victory has risen, which turned the day of inferno into a turning point. We entered an existential war to ensure that Israel remained standing and we defeated the enemy," he said. "The military pressure we applied over the past two years, together with the complementary diplomatic measures, constitute a victory over Hamas. We will continue to act in order to shape a security reality that ensures the Gaza Strip no longer poses a threat to the State of Israel and its civilians."