Three Qatari diplomats were killed and two others injured in a tragic car accident near Egypt’s Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egyptian security sources told Reuters early Sunday morning.

The diplomats’ vehicle reportedly overturned on a curve approximately 50 kilometers from the city. No further details on the incident were immediately available.

The fatal crash comes just one day before Sharm el-Sheikh is set to host a high-stakes international summit aimed at ending the war in Gaza.

The summit, chaired by US President Donald Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, will convene leaders from over twenty nations, according to the Egyptian presidency.

The summit’s stated goal is “to end the war in the Gaza Strip, enhance efforts to achieve peace and stability in the Middle East, and usher in a new era of regional security and stability.”

Among the confirmed attendees are UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, and French President Emmanuel Macron.