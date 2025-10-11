A conclusion of operational activity ceremony of the commando brigade was held Friday on the Gaza border to mark the completion of the Commando Brigade’s operational activity in the Gaza Strip.

The ceremony was led by the Commander of the 98th Division (“Fire Formation”) BG Guy Levy; Commander of the Commando Division (89th), Col. M.; and additional commanders.

After two years of intense operations, during which the Commando Brigade operated in four arenas, both overtly and covertly, the brigade concludes a significant phase of operations and is readjusting and deploying troops for defense in accordance with the lines defined in the agreement.

“This is a historic moment, crucial hours of strength, of mission, of victory,” Levy began. “A few weeks ago, we embarked on another operation, this time in the northern Gaza Strip. We operated with determination and ingenuity in order to reach the point where we fulfill the commandment: ‘And sons and brothers shall return to their borders.’”

“We are entering days in which your steadfastness in the military mission enables us to achieve our national goals - as people, as a state.

“We are prepared for any development and remain present, ready for action until all our hostages return, we will embrace the living and salute the fallen. Know that you are the heroes of victory; together, we will continue to fulfill every mission required of us.”

Col. M. added: “Soldiers and commanders, my heroic brothers, in mandatory and reserve service - we have proven, first and foremost to ourselves and to the entire IDF, that even from the deepest and most painful point of fracture, we can find within ourselves the strength to rise and overcome.”

“With unmatched determination, with faith in the righteousness of our path, and with the understanding that we are fighting a most just war, we rose from the dust, donned our combat vests, and set out on the mission.

“Operation after operation, arena after arena, step by step, with precision, steadiness, and operating toward our goal, the Commando units moved from one operational mission to another. Over the past two years, we have rebuilt the people’s trust in us, in the IDF’s soldiers and commanders, their trust and their love.”