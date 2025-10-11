Ivanka Trump spoke Saturday night at a demonstration at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, praising the newly-reached agreement between Israel and Hamas under which the hostages kidnapped during the October 7 massacre will be freed.

"We honor the strength of every family, waiting, praying, and believing," she told the crowd. "I am in awe of their strength and conviction. The President wanted me to share that he sees you, he hears you, and stands with you, always."

She added, "This is a triumph of faith, courage, and of a shared humanity. We pray to ensure that this coming week is one of healing for you all, one of healing as we begin and embark on the next chapter, which, God willing, will be a lasting and enduring peace. God bless you all for standing in solidarity together through this dark chapter."