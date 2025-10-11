The IDF on Saturday night announced that Master Sergeant (Res.) Shmuel Gad Rahamim died following his injury in combat in Gaza.

Rahamim, aged 31 from Giv'at Ze'ev, served as a soldier in the 7015th Battalion of the Southern Brigade.

He sustained severe injuries during combat in the southern Gaza Strip on October 7th, 2025, and on Saturday died of his wounds.

Earlier this week, the IDF reported that two soldiers were injured in battle in southern Gaza, both seriously.

"A reserve soldier from Battalion 7015, Southern Brigade and a reserve soldier from 6408th Infantry Regiment, Etzioni Brigade (6) were seriously injured earlier today (Tuesday), in battle in southern Gaza Strip," the earlier statement read.

"The soldiers were evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment, their families have been notified."