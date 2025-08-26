A new book titled "How to Defeat Israel" is currently being distributed in bookstores in Russia, attributed to the murderous Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

The book was published in 2025 by Rodina Publishing House and was approved by the authorities for publication and distribution throughout Russia, in accordance with the law requiring government approval for any new book published in the country.

The book's explanatory notes in online bookstores describe Sinwar as the "Palestinian Che Guevara." It also states that he is "one of the amazing Arab generals of the new generation. He is the one who initiated Operation 'Al-Aqsa Flood' (the murderous massacre of October 7th) and led the operation to defend Gaza."

The outrageous statement also states that "Despite the Israeli advantage in weapons, Israel has been unable to conquer all of Gaza. Over 80,000 tons of bombs have been dropped on little Gaza, but the city survived. In many ways, this is thanks to Sinwar. In this book, the great commander, the 'General of the Free People,' tells of his life dedicated to a tense struggle for the liberation of Palestinians and all Arab peoples."

The book costs $46. Rodina Publishing House has published many books of a distinctly antisemitic nature in the past.