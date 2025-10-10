There is growing optimism in Israel that the release of hostages could take place even before Monday, according to a Friday evening report on Channel 12 News.

The IDF completed its part of Phase A of US President Donald Trump’s plan to secure the hostages' release and end the war by noon on Friday, effectively withdrawing from Gaza City and formally initiating the ceasefire.

With the IDF swiftly fulfilling its obligations, the onus now falls on Hamas to uphold its side of the agreement. As a result, Israeli officials believe the hostages may be released ahead of the 72-hour deadline given to Hamas, which expires on Monday.

Channel 12 further reported that the hostages' families have been notified that the release could occur as early as Sunday, or even sooner.

Kan 11 News noted that Israel is preparing for the release to take place in a single phase. Meanwhile, Soroka and Barzilai Medical Centers are on emergency alert amid concerns regarding the medical condition of some of the returning hostages.

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)