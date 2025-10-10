Palestinian Arab sources report that the Palestinian Authority (PA) expects to assume a central role in the Gaza Strip following the conclusion of the current war, despite being largely excluded from President Donald Trump's proposed plan due to Israeli opposition.

According to the Al-Sharq Al-Awsat newspaper, three senior PA officials said the Authority anticipates responsibility for paying salaries to tens of thousands of public sector employees and managing the provision of essential services such as education and electricity.

PA cabinet leader Mohammad Mustafa told Reuters that the Authority is “already effectively present in the Gaza Strip,” while emphasizing the need for temporary international arrangements to help govern the area once hostilities cease.

PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas recently reiterated his position, stating that “sovereignty over the Gaza Strip belongs to the State of Palestine,” and that unity between Judea and Samaria and the Gaza Strip must be preserved through Palestinian legal and governmental frameworks, including a single administrative committee and a unified security force, under one regime and with Arab and international backing.