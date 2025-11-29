Seventy-seven years after the UN decision on the partition of the land, the UN has declared the anniversary of the vote the "Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People." The Palestinian Authority is exploiting the day to demand the return to the

The PA's official news agency WAFA said on the occasion of the day that "the Palestinian people have not yet realized their incontestable rights."

The list of demands includes the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state within the 1967 borders, recognition of East Jerusalem as the capital, and the Palestinians' right of return to their homes and property from 1948.

Since 2012 Palestine has been recognized at the UN as a "non-member observer state", and in 2015 the Palestinian flag was raised at the organization's headquarters in New York and at missions around the world.