Jihad Agaj, a Palestinian Arab from the village of Deir Jarir who about two years ago attacked a Jewish shepherd from Rimonim Farm in Benjamin during the olive harvest, was released to his home a few days after the attack.

Last night he was killed by IDF soldiers while attempting to place an explosive on the access road to another farm near Ofra.

The terrorist incident occurred about two years ago. Hanina Friedman, a shepherd and resident of Rimonim Farm at the time, went that morning with another shepherd to graze in the farm's fields, where the two were suddenly attacked with an axe and clubs by five attackers from the village of Deir Jarir who arrived under the cover of the olive harvest and emerged from among the olive trees.

Friedman was evacuated to the hospital unconscious. His companion was lightly wounded and was taken to hospital care as well.

Since then l, Friedman has undergone prolonged rehabilitation, including a complex operation on his head in which new skull bone was implanted. Although two years have passed since the incident, Friedman has not yet returned to full functioning.

A few days after the attack four of the attackers were arrested and the prosecution announced that it would file a serious indictment against them, but it withdrew after a short time and asked the police to also investigate the Jewish side on suspicion of a retaliatory attack. The police refused, and the prosecution decided to close the file and release the attackers back to their homes.

Agaj, who struck Friedman in the head with an axe and nearly killed him, attempted another attack last night. Together with other accomplices, he went last night to place an explosive wrapped in a Hamas flag on the access road to the Chesed LeAvraham farm near Ofra. He was ambushed and killed by IDF forces in the area.