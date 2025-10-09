Senior Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya spoke this evening and said that "the end of the war will include an Israeli withdrawal, the entry of aid, an exchange of prisoners and the opening of the Rafah crossing."

He said, "We are in the process of completing the remaining stages of the agreement - we have received guarantees from the mediators and the American administration to end the war."

Hamas and Israel agreed last night to the first stage of the ceasefire and hostage deal proposed by the Trump Administration.

The Israeli Cabinet is set this evening to approve the release of Palestinian Arab prisoners—250 terrorists serving life-terms and 1,700 Gaza residents who were arrested after the massacre and were not involved in the October 7 attacks.

US President Donald Trump said today that all of the remaining hostages in Gaza are expected to be released by Monday or Tuesday next week.

"We secured the release of all of the remaining hostages, and they should be released on Monday or Tuesday," Trump said. "Getting them is a complicated process - I'd rather not tell you what they have to do to get them."

During the first phase of the plan, Israeli forces will withdraw to a predetermined line in Gaza, but will not withdraw from the enclave entirely.

Under the terms of the 20-point Trump peace plan for Gaza, Hamas is supposed to disarm and be removed from power in Gaza.