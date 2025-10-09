הרמטכ"ל זמיר ברצועת עזה דובר צה"ל

The Chief of the General Staff, LTG Eyal Zamir, conducted a field tour today (Thursday) in the Gaza Strip, accompanied by the Commander of the Southern Command, MG Yaniv Asor; the Head of the Intelligence Directorate, MG Shlomi Binder; the Head of the Technological and Logistics Directorate, MG Rami Abudraham; and other commanders.

During the tour, the Chief of the General Staff was presented with the current operational situational assessment and the IDF’s preparations for implementing the agreement. The Chief of the General Staff emphasized the complexities and preparations required going forward, and noted that the agreement for the return of the hostages is a direct result of the achievements of the troops on the ground, which created the conditions for their return. At the same time, the Chief of the General Staff emphasized that alongside the agreement - the IDF needs to remain committed to maintaining a high level of readiness across all arenas, both in defense and in offense.

“The signing of the agreement for the return of the hostages this morning is a beacon of light for all of us and further demonstrates the achievements of the ground operation. Thanks to significant military pressure and a powerful and high-quality ground operation, you, the troops, created the conditions for the return of the hostages home. Our military activity produced a political achievement; that achievement is first and foremost yours."

"Today I remember and see before me our fallen, the bereaved families, and the individuals harmed physically or emotionally - this would not have happened without them. The return of the hostages is made possible by the bravery of the soldiers, commanders and civilians who risked their lives."

"I turn to you, the commanders and troops operating in the Gaza Strip: throughout the war you have fought with courage and determination. In the coming hours the IDF will continue to complete the operational missions on the ground ahead of the ceasefire, in accordance with the signed agreement. These are historic days - we must manage the transition to a ceasefire in a measured, professional and orderly manner. The safety of our troops is at the top of the operational priority list."

"I ask you, while all of Israel watches the screens and celebrates the release of the hostages, to remain alert. The enemy is here - they have not disappeared. Our work is not yet finished; we will not rest until we see our last hostage returned, the fallen given burial, and we ensure the security of the State of Israel.”