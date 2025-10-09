The family of hostage Avinatan Or celebrated today the birth of their new grandson in a particularly emotional brit milah (circumcision) ceremony held in the community of Shiloh.

The governor of the Binyamin Regional Council, Israel Ganz, who has accompanied the family throughout the past two years, attended the event and congratulated the grandmother, Ditza Or, on the joyful and hopeful news.

A deeply touching moment took place in Shiloh, Binyamin, just hours after the official announcement of the imminent release of the hostages.

The Or family, whose son Avinatan has been held captive in Gaza and is expected to be freed in the coming days, celebrated the birth of his sister Galia’s baby boy in a particularly emotional brit milah.

Ganz, who has stood by the family throughout the past two years, as well as Yehudit Nitzan, mother of the late Gilad Nitzan, who fell in the war in Gaza and is also a resident of Shiloh.

Great emotion swept through the audience when the baby was given the name Tzuri Gilad.

Israel Ganz congratulated Ditza Or and the entire family on the joyful birth and the hopeful news. He told her that together with all the residents of Binyamin, who have prayed endlessly for Avinatan’s return, he eagerly awaits the day to soon meet her heroic son, Avinatan Or. “We are filled with anticipation and excitement ahead of the expected return of the hostages — among them two residents of the Binyamin Regional Council, Avinatan Or and Rom Braslavski."

"On a day like this, I was deeply moved to take part in the joyful brit milah of the dear and courageous Or family. Together with these precious families, we have prayed — and continue to pray — to see the hostages return home very soon, alongside the continued victory of the State of Israel over all its enemies.”