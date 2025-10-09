British prosecutors have revealed chilling details of an alleged Islamic State (ISIS)-inspired terror plot aimed at massacring Jews in northwest England, Reuters reports.

The trial of Walid Saadaoui, 38, Amar Hussein, 52, and Bilel Saadaoui, 36, opened Wednesday at Preston Crown Court.

Walid Saadaoui and Hussein are accused of planning a mass-casualty attack, with prosecutors stating they sought to “kill hundreds of innocent people” and “were prepared to risk their own lives” to become “martyrs”1. The pair allegedly arranged for assault rifles, an automatic pistol, and ammunition to be smuggled into the UK. Additional weapons were reportedly en route when Walid Saadaoui was arrested in May 2024.

Prosecutor Harpreet Sandhu said the rifles resembled those used in the 2015 Paris attacks and were “capable of causing untold harm.” He added, “Untold harm was precisely what Walid Saadaoui had planned to cause, together with the defendant Amar Hussein.”

The men allegedly plotted to attack a mass gathering of Jews, alongside a third individual they believed was named “Farouk.” Sandhu revealed “Farouk” was in fact an undercover operative, leading to their arrest. The plan also included targeting police officers who might intervene.

Bilel Saadaoui, though not accused of direct involvement, is charged with failing to disclose terrorist activity. Prosecutors say he “sympathized with the views of the Islamic State” and was entrusted with funds to support Walid’s family posthumously.

All three defendants pleaded not guilty. The trial is expected to last up to 12 weeks.