US President Donald Trump on Wednesday night gave an interview to Sean Hannity on Fox News, following the agreement that was reached between Israel and Hamas on a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages.

During the interview, Trump indicated that the hostages will likely be released on Monday.

“So much is happening to get the hostages freed. And we think they'll all be coming back on Monday. So it looks like that's the thing, and that'll include the bodies of the dead,” he stated.

Trump noted that the whole world came together in order to reach this deal, adding, “So many countries that you wouldn't have even thought of it, and they came together. The world has come together around this deal. So many countries that you wouldn't have thought of have wired their best wishes and their commitment to do whatever is necessary.”

“It's been really an amazing period of time and so great for Israel, so great for Muslims, for the Arab countries, and so great for this country, for the United States of America, and that we could be involved in, you know, making a deal like this happen because it was, you know, many years they talked about peace in the Middle East. This is more than Gaza. This is peace in the Middle East,” he stressed.