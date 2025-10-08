A senior Israeli official expressed optimism this evening (Wednesday) regarding progress in the negotiations for the return of hostages and the end of the war, with an agreement expected by Friday.

The senior official told Al-Arabiya: "We are cautiously approaching the completion of the first phase. Trump is applying pressure, and the Arab position carries unprecedented weight. There are requests to adjust the withdrawal map in the first phase."

Other Israeli sources estimated that the deal could be finalized within one to three days, with an official announcement likely by Friday. Sources involved in the negotiations suggested that all parties aim to have the agreement completed by the end of the current week, with the release of the hostages beginning next week.

However, CNN reported that Israel estimates that Hamas cannot locate all 48 hostages in order to return them.

The Prime Minister’s Office and the Deputy Attorney General have drafted a decision proposal for the hostage deal and the release of terrorists. The draft does not include the list of terrorists to be released but only the framework agreement, as the list is still under negotiation.

Some Arab media reported that Hamas’s list of terrorists to be released includes Marwan Barghouti and Ahmad Sa’adat, secretary-general of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine. However, Israeli officials emphasized that these two are not included in the lists, and even if they are, Israel will not agree to release them.

Nonetheless, Kan News reported that Sa’adat, an arch-terrorist and planner of the assassination of the late Minister Rehavam Ze’evi, is expected to be released as part of the deal.

Today, several senior officials joined the negotiations, including Trump representatives Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, Minister Ron Dermer, and the head of Turkish intelligence.

All participating representatives held a joint discussion to coordinate positions together with the Prime Minister of Qatar and senior Egyptian intelligence officials involved in mediating between Israel and Hamas.