הסרטון של ביפין ג'ושי ללא

The family of Bipin Joshi has released footage recovered by the IDF and shared with them by intelligence officials. The video, estimated to have been filmed in November 2023, shows Bipin in Hamas captivity. This is the only sign of life received from Bipin Joshi since October 7.

In the video, Bipin identifies himself, saying: "Ismi (my name is) Bipin Joshi, I'm from Nepal. I'm 23 years old. I came to Israel 25 days ago. I came here for 'Learn and Earn' program, I'm a student. I'm working in an agricultural farm, in citrus and lemon farm."

The Joshi Family stated: "Marking two years since the horrific massacre that plunged thousands of families into the circle of loss and grief, and froze time for our family and other hostages families, we have chosen to share a sign of life of our beloved son, Bipin."

"Bipin was brutally abducted from Kibbutz Alumim, while ten of his friends were murdered that same day. Young students, beautiful and innocent souls. For two years, it has been difficult for the world to imagine Bipin as a hostage in the tunnels. Not anymore.

"This sign of life found in Gaza, which we are sharing with you today, serves as an anchor and a confirmation of our steadfast belief that he is alive.

"For many months, this footage was under strict censorship. Only recently were we granted permission to release it. It is not easy for us to share it publicly, but we are in critical and historic days that will determine the fate of the 48 hostages, whether the living will return to their families and the deceased to a proper burial, or whether we will remain in pain without closure.

"These days, we are in the United States, advocating for Bipin. We are filled with hope that President Trump will be willing to meet us and offer his help. The President is a powerful and compassionate man, and we know that the fate of the hostages is close to his heart.

"We call on all diplomatic and international actors involved: Do not give up on them. Bring the day. Bring them home," the family statement concluded.