A senior Israeli official expressed optimism today (Wednesday) evening on the progress of negotiations for the return of hostages and the end of the war.

“We are cautiously approaching the completion of the first phase. Trump is applying pressure, and the Arab position carries unprecedented weight. They are seeking to adjust the withdrawal map in the first phase,” the official told Al-Arabiya.

Another Israeli source told Kan News that significant momentum has developed in the talks, bringing them close to a breakthrough, though disputes between the parties have not yet been finalized or resolved.

The Qatari Al-Arabi channel reported that, as part of the negotiations in Egypt, the withdrawal of IDF forces from the Gaza Strip is currently being discussed in detail.

It was also reported that the lists of militants Hamas seeks to release include Marwan Barghouti and Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) Secretary-General Ahmed Saadat.

Today, a number of senior officials joined the negotiations, including Trump representatives Jared Kushner and Steve Whitcuff, Israeli Minister Ron Dermer, and the head of Turkish intelligence.

All the participants who joined held a joint discussion to coordinate positions along with the Prime Minister of Qatar and senior Egyptian intelligence officials involved in mediating between Israel and Hamas.