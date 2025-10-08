IDF reservists stationed at the Nahal Oz outpost are sounding the alarm over serious ongoing security lapses.

The outpost fell victim to the Hamas terror group on the morning of the October 7 massacre, when terrorists murdered 53 soldiers and kidnapping 10 others to Gaza.

According to testimony aired by Galei Tzahal, the soldiers currently guarding the outpost’s outer gates are reservists from logistics and ordnance units, not combat-trained troops, despite official inquiries concluding that only trained fighters should man guard posts following the massacre.

The reservists warn that the outer gates of the outpost are weak and can be breached with a pickup truck, while the guards are armed only with light weapons, lacking heavy firepower or machine guns.

Recent footage from the post reportedly shows that even the inner gates remain broken and unsecured.

The IDF responded: "Contrary to the reporter’s claims, and as part of the lessons learned after October 7, the outpost has undergone extensive structural changes, including the construction of a surrounding concrete wall to enhance defensive capabilities. The base also includes a perimeter fence with a metal gate, as do all IDF outposts. IDF soldiers are responsible for guarding the post and are present at the watch positions at all times. Force deployment is determined by the outpost’s commanders based on ongoing situational assessments."