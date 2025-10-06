Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg launched a scathing attack on Israel Monday, accusing the Jewish state of committing a “live-streamed genocide” in Gaza.

Her remarks, quoted in the Turkish Anadolu news agency, came during a press conference at Eleftherios Venizelos Airport in Athens, following her deportation from Israel, where she was detained over her participation in the Global Sumud Flotilla, which sought to breach Israel’s naval blockade on the Gaza Strip.

Thunberg, who has claimed to have been subjected to harsh conditions while being detained in Israel, was among 171 individuals detained by Israeli authorities for participating in the Gaza-bound flotilla. The group was later flown to Greece and Slovakia. The Foreign Ministry noted that the flotilla carried barely two tons of aid, amounting to less than one-tenth of a single aid truck.

Supporters cheered as Thunberg and the deported activists arrived in Greece on Monday, welcoming them after what Thunberg described as an ordeal.

“I can talk for a very long time about our mistreatment and abuses in our imprisonment, trust me,” she said. “But that is not the story.”

Thunberg insisted the focus must remain on Gaza. “Let me be very clear, there is a genocide going on in front of our very eyes, a live-streamed genocide,” she declared. “No one has the privilege to say we are not aware of what's happening. No one in the future will be able to say we did not know.”

She accused Israel of escalating what she termed “genocide of intent,” claiming it seeks to “erase an entire population, an entire nation in front of you.”

