Flotilla activist Greta Thunberg, who was deported from Israel in recent days, published a post on Instagram yesterday (Monday) about the "suffering of Palestinian prisoners," which included a photo of the Israeli hostage Eviatar David in a Hamas tunnel.

"The suffering of Palestinian prisoners is not a matter of opinion - it is a fact of cruelty and dehumanization. Humanity cannot be selective. Justice cannot have borders," the post read.

Ye'ela David, Eviatar's younger sister, attacked Thunberg for the post: "You need to do some research before publishing things you don't understand. On the sixth slide you see a photo of an Israeli hostage who was deliberately starved by Hamas! It's Eviatar David."