Hamas's internal security forces have issued a warning against actions that could help Israel locate targets for strikes.

In its statement, it noted that over recent days the IDF struck tents and homes in the northern Gaza Strip, and several civilians were killed in those strikes.

Family members of Hamas officers were warned not to operate mobile phones belonging to members of Hamas, because "this may be the reason that led to Israel's strikes."

At the same time, the internal security apparatus also issued a warning against what it called "the fifth column" in the Gaza Strip, which, it said, are "mercenaries" acting on Israel's behalf, promising them money and additional benefits.

The public was warned not to contact the "mercenaries", with a threat to act with an iron fist against those who deviate from the nationalist line and the families who assist the traitors.

A video circulated in recent days shows Hamas operatives executing a Palestinian Arab suspected of collaborating with Israel after subjecting him to severe torture.