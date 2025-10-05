Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has received a green light to implement the first stage of the hostage deal from the majority of the senior coalition members.

According to Kan News, Minister Bezalel Smotrich (Religious Zionists) and others will vote against the deal "on principle," but will not dissolve the government during the first stage.

According to the report, Smotrich's red line, as well as that of ministers, would be if the Gaza Strip is not demilitarized.

On Saturday, Finance Minister Smotrich voiced opposition to Prime Minister Netanyahu's decision to halt offensive operations in Gaza to conduct negotiations with Hamas.

"The Prime Minister's decision to stop the offensive in Gaza and, for the first time, to conduct negotiations not under fire is a severe mistake," the Minister wrote.

Smotrich called the decision "a certain recipe for Hamas to waste time and for Israel's position to be worn down, both regarding the release of hostages in one wave within 72 hours and concerning the main goal of the war of eliminating Hamas and the full demobilization of Gaza."

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir (Otzma Yehudit) announced that "if, after the release of all the hostages, the Hamas terror organization continues to exist, Otzma Yehudit will no longer be part of the government. We will not be part of the national defeat, which would be an eternal disgrace, or become a ticking time bomb until the next massacre. There is no doubt that we will rejoice like everyone else to see all the hostages return. With this, we can't at all agree to a scenario where a terror organization that brought the worst disaster is reborn. We will in no way be part of this."