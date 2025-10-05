Moshe Shapira, father of Aner, who was killed in the October 7th massacre, created a Sukkah decoration that incorporates the names of educators and rabbis from the religious Zionist comunity who fell during the war.

Shapira told Aruzt Sheva - Israel National News about the project. "I thought, given my acquaintance with many of the fallen who were men of Torah, fathers of families, who should not have been part of the fighting because they were exempt — and yet they stood up and fought, they are role models to be displayed in the Sukkah. They are worthy teachers to set in front of our children and guests to invite into the Sukkah," he stated, referencing the tradition of formally inviting seven Biblical patriarchs as 'guests', one on each night of Sukkot.

Click here to download the special Sukkah decoration

He added, "The goal is to commemorate the teachers and rabbis who fought and fell and showed that the combination of 'scroll and sword' is not simply commendable but a foundational combination that guarantees the future of society and the state."

"I dedicated the decoration to the elevation of the souls of all the heroes who fell in the war and, of course, to the elevation of the soul of my firstborn, my beloved Aner."

Aner was killed battling Hamas at a roadside bomb shelter near Be'eri, where the invading terrorists cornered several Israelis taking shelter from a rocket bombardment. He threw grenades back out of the shelter for approximately an hour before being overrun.