A staff member at the University of Sydney was suspended after she harassed Jewish students who were celebrating the Sukkot holiday, Sky News Australia reported.

In a video posted to social media, the woman can be seen approaching the Jewish students and a Jewish academic and demanding to know if they are "Zionists."

Despite being asked to "move along" and allow the celebration of the Jewish holiday to continue in peace, the woman launched into an antisemitic diatribe, accusing the students of being "baby killers," denying that Jews are a semitic people and claiming to be an "indigenous Palestinian." She also called the Jewish students "rubbish" and "parasites."

“A Zionist is the lowest form of rubbish. Zionists are the most disgusting thing that has ever walked this earth,” she stated. She also told the Jewish academic: "You are a f- filthy Zionist."

The academic who was harassed later told Sky News that there were no Israeli flags or even symbols of the hostages and that the celebration was entirely religious and non-political.

The incident was reported to the police.

The Executive Council of Australian Jewry’s legal head Simone Abel stated in response: “This is the real face of antisemitism in Australia today. It hides behind an anti-Zionist mask. This woman aimed to intimidate, threaten, offend, and humiliate a Jewish academic just because she was Jewish. She also used the blood libel in that she accused her of doing horrific things to children, even though this is a woman who lives and works in Australia and has absolutely nothing to do with these purported allegations.”

A university spokesperson told Sky News: "We’re disturbed and appalled by the vision that depicts verbal abuse and harassment on campus. Such conduct is utterly unacceptable, and we are taking immediate action under our codes of conduct, including suspending a staff member involved pending further assessment."