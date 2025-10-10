



We pray for the hostages' safe return, the speedy recovery of the wounded and Hashem's protection for the soldiers and citizens of Israel.

Sukkot

Presented By: Rav Moshe Davis Written by: Ori Engelman

During the holiday of Sukkot, one lives in a Sukkah and during the time of the Beit Hamikdash, 70 bulls were sacrificed for the 70 nations.



Question

What is the significance of these two actions in the Sukkot Holiday?



Answer

Living in a sukkah, a temporary home, shows Am Yisrael's faith in G-d. The sacrifices in the Beit Hamikdash were to rectify the sin of the Tower of Bavel, because the nations had rebelled against God.

Navi: Sefer Yeshayahu Perek 49 Posuk14

Presented By: Avrum Leeder Written by: Ori Engelman

The posuk says: "Zion said, The Lord has forsaken me, and the Lord has forgotten me."



Question

What is the difference in the meaning of forsaken and forgotten?



Answer

Zion feels that G-d has not only forsaken her but has forgotten her as if totally disconnected from her. G-d's response: just like a mother cannot forget her child, G-d does not forget His Nation.

Location of the Week

Location: Remains of Second Temple Period Bereichat HaShiloach, City of David

Subject: Nisuch HaMayim (Water Libation)

Reference: Mishnayot Mesechet Sukkah Perek 4 Mishna 9

