Presented By: Rav Moshe Davis Written by: Ori Engelman
During the holiday of Sukkot, one lives in a Sukkah and during the time of the Beit Hamikdash, 70 bulls were sacrificed for the 70 nations.
Question
What is the significance of these two actions in the Sukkot Holiday?
Answer
Living in a sukkah, a temporary home, shows Am Yisrael's faith in G-d. The sacrifices in the Beit Hamikdash were to rectify the sin of the Tower of Bavel, because the nations had rebelled against God.
Presented By: Avrum Leeder Written by: Ori Engelman
The posuk says: "Zion said, The Lord has forsaken me, and the Lord has forgotten me."
Question
What is the difference in the meaning of forsaken and forgotten?
Answer
Zion feels that G-d has not only forsaken her but has forgotten her as if totally disconnected from her. G-d's response: just like a mother cannot forget her child, G-d does not forget His Nation.
Location: Remains of Second Temple Period Bereichat HaShiloach, City of David
Subject: Nisuch HaMayim (Water Libation)
Reference: Mishnayot Mesechet Sukkah Perek 4 Mishna 9
Written by: David Magence
In the year 5765 (2005), archeologists were able to uncover remains of the northern end of the Shiloach Reservoir from the the Second Temple Period.
Subsequently, the remains of the street which ran from the reservoir to the Temple Mount were uncovered as well.
Therefore, today it is literally possible to walk in the footsteps of Nisuch HaMayim.