Senior Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya is expected to arrive in Cairo today (Sunday) to head the organization’s negotiation delegation, alongside an Israeli delegation set to hold discussions regarding President Trump’s initiative for the release of hostages.

According to a report by Saudi channel Al-Sharq, Hamas aims to reach an agreement to end the war in Gaza. This report comes just hours after al-Hayya appeared on television for the first time since the assassination attempt against him in Doha about a month ago.

The Israeli delegation traveling to Egypt today includes Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, Coordinator of Hostages and Missing Persons Gal Hirsch, Deputy Head of Shin Bet, Major General (res.) Nitzan Alon, commander of the intelligence effort regarding hostages and missing persons, as well as representatives from the IDF and Mossad.

Under President Donald Trump’s plan, Hamas is supposed to release all hostages within 72 hours of signing the agreement. However, the organization has sent a message indicating this may not be possible, partly because it requires time to locate all the sites where hostages are being held.

Significant gaps remain between the parties, which are expected to be addressed during the negotiations at the Cairo table.

In a Truth Social post yesterday, Trump wrote: "After negotiations, Israel has agreed to the initial withdrawal line, which we have shown to, and shared with, Hamas. When Hamas confirms, the Ceasefire will be IMMEDIATELY effective, the Hostages and Prisoner Exchange will begin, and we will create the conditions for the next phase of withdrawal, which will bring us close to the end of this 3,000 YEAR CATASTROPHE. Thank you for your attention to this matter and, STAY TUNED!"

According to the map presented as part of the plan, the Rafah area will remain under Israeli control, as will the Philadelphia corridor along the Egyptian border. In the northern Gaza Strip, Beit Hanoun will remain under full Israeli control.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated: “I hope that during the Sukkot holiday, we will announce the return of all hostages, both the living and the fallen, in a single phase, with the IDF remaining deep inside the Strip. I have instructed our negotiation teams to finalize the remaining details, with the goal of concluding the talks within a few days.”