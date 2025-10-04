Hostages' families from the Tikva Forum published a statement in which they demanded that all hostages, alive and deceased, be released "in one wave, in one day."

The statement comes after Israel ceased offensive operations in the Gaza Strip following Hamas's response to the plan to end the war and US President Donald Trump's request to do so.

The Tikva Forum noted that "as the Prime Minister stated, only military pressure brought Hamas to its knees, just as the Tikva Forum has been claiming and stating since the beginning. Therefore, at this moment, the fighting can not stop; it must intensify. Negotiations will only be conducted under fire."

According to the forum, "we can not compromise on the security of Israeli citizens, we must stand strong for the total dismantlement and defeat of Hamas. Any such compromise will endanger the lives of Israelis in the near future."

The Tikva Forum voiced solidarity with the bereaved families and the wounded, and added that "it is important to remember: today, 250 families in Israel are experiencing the greatest nightmare of their lives - their loved ones' murderers are going free. Are hearts are with them. We demand the creation of an independent and professional monitoring system that will ensure that the consequences, such as those of the Shalit deal, don't repeat themselves."

The statement concluded by noting that “the Tikva Forum has never pressured the Israeli government to release murderers — this is out of national responsibility and with the country’s security in mind.” The forum called for continued military pressure and the enforcement of clear oversight mechanisms until all hostages are returned home.