Channel 12 News journalist Yaron Avraham issued a rare attack on opponents of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accusing them of preferring that the hostages not be freed merely so they can claim that US President Donald Trump “hurt” Netanyahu.

This is “a violent and disgraceful cult belonging to the most despicable category — those who, in the name of their hatred for Netanyahu, would even rather the hostages not be released, so long as Trump ‘screws’ him. Those who blame him for October 7, and justifiably so, but won’t give him credit for a heroic operation in Iran.”

Avraham also criticized “those who get angry when a political source is quoted (other than when it’s intended to sabotage a deal), yet showered [former Prime Ministers Yair] Lapid or [Naftali] Bennett with flattering propaganda pieces in the papers, as if they were personal Facebook posts. The lowest of the low.”

On Saturday night, Netanyahu issued a statement to the media regarding Hamas' apparent acceptance of Trump's proposal for ending the war in Gaza.

"I hope that, with G-d's help, during the holiday of Sukkot (the Feast of Tabernacles) I will be able to announce to you the return of all our hostages - the living and deceased alike, as a single group, with the IDF remaining deep in Gaza ," Netanyahu said.

"Throughout the war, there were those who relentlessly claimed that we could not get back all of the hostages without withdrawing from Gaza. I believed otherwise, and I acted otherwise."

He added: "In order to return the remaining 48 hostages, I instructed the IDF to enter Hamas' important fortress - Gaza City. At the same time, I detailed with President Trump the diplomatic process in which, instead of Israel being isolated, Hamas will be isolated."

"I hear that there are those who say that Hamas was already prepared a year ago to release all of our hostages without us fully withdrawing from Gaza. That is simply a lie. What brought about the change in Hamas' position is the diplomatic and military pressure that we applied."

Netanyahu concluded, "I thank my friend President Trump for his unyielding support. To you, I say: This is real, and it will happen very soon."

"I have instructed the negotiating team to leave for Egypt to finalize the technical details of our hostages' release. Our goal is to keep the negotiations limited to a few days. Trump said clearly: We will not put up with procrastination and evasiveness. During the second stage, Hamas will be disarmed and Gaza will be disarmed. It will either be achieved through diplomacy, or militarily, but it will be achieved."