President Donald Trump said Saturday that Israel and Hamas are nearing a peace agreement that could lead to the release of hostages and an end to the fighting in Gaza. Speaking to Axios journalist Barak Ravid, Trump declared, "We are close," and pledged to push for finalizing the deal within days.

Trump told Axios that he urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to seize the opportunity: "I said, 'Bibi, this is your chance for victory.' He was fine with it. He's got to be fine with it. With me, you got to be fine."

According to Axios, White House envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner traveled to Egypt this weekend to advance negotiations, including technical details of the hostage release. Egypt announced that indirect talks between Israel and Hamas will begin on Monday in Sharm el-Sheikh.

On Friday, Trump called on Israel to halt strikes in Gaza and enter talks with Hamas. The IDF confirmed Saturday that it had shifted to defensive operations, pausing air strikes except when needed for force protection. Netanyahu's office confirmed that Israel's offensive had been suspended to prepare for the first stage of the "Trump Plan," which focuses on securing the immediate release of all hostages.

In his interview with Axios, Trump stated: "We had great receptivity for our plan — every country of the world in favor. Bibi is in favor. Hamas went a long way — they want to do it. Now we will need to close it."

Trump also credited Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for helping advance the talks: "Erdogan helped a lot. He is a tough guy, but he is a friend of mine, and he was great."

He stressed that one of his goals is to restore Israel’s global standing: "Bibi took it very far and Israel lost a lot of support in the world. Now I am gonna get all that support back."

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, speaking Saturday evening, confirmed Hamas's willingness to release all remaining hostages. "I hope that, with G-d's help, during the holiday of Sukkot, I will be able to announce to you the return of all our hostages - the living and deceased alike, as a single group, with the IDF remaining deep in Gaza," Netanyahu said.

He stressed that both military and diplomatic pressure had shifted Hamas' position: "In order to return the remaining 48 hostages, I instructed the IDF to enter Gaza City. At the same time, I detailed with President Trump the diplomatic process in which, instead of Israel being isolated, Hamas will be isolated."

Thanking Trump for his "unyielding support," Netanyahu said he has instructed his negotiating team to head to Egypt to finalize details within days. "Trump said clearly: We will not put up with procrastination and evasiveness. During the second stage, Hamas will be disarmed and Gaza will be disarmed. It will either be achieved through diplomacy or militarily, but it will be achieved."