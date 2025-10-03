The Supreme Court on Friday rejected, based on the material submitted, requests to issue an interim order preventing Major General (Res.) David Zini from taking office as ISA chief on Sunday.

Supreme Court justice Chaled Kabub, who received the request, ordered that a hearing on the appeal be set by the end of November, thus paving the way for Zini to take office on schedule.

Earlier this week, the Cabinet approved the appointment of Major General (Res.) David Zini as the head of the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), following a legal opinion that confirms the appointment.

Before the approval, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that he was impressed by Zini, saying, "He is the right man to lead the Shin Bet."

In a letter sent to ministers, Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara clarified that "there is no legal impediment to approve the decision."

The attorney general also instructed Zini that in any case involving requests from the Prime Minister regarding personal, political, or criminal matters, he must consult with the Shin Bet's legal advisor for advice and guidance.