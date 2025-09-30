The Cabinet convened this evening (Tuesday) to approve the appointment of Major General (Res.) David Zini as the head of the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), following a legal opinion that confirms the appointment.

Before the approval, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that he was impressed by Zini, saying, "He is the right man to lead the Shin Bet."

In a letter sent to ministers, Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara clarified that "there is no legal impediment to approve the decision."

The attorney general also instructed Zini that in any case involving requests from the Prime Minister regarding personal, political, or criminal matters, he must consult with the Shin Bet's legal advisor for advice and guidance.

The letter also indicated that the Deputy Attorney General, Gil Limon, approached the senior appointments committee even before the approval by the committee and provided "sensitive information" regarding Zini. Despite this, the committee reviewed the matter and decided to approve the appointment.

Netanyahu said at the start of the government meeting: "I just returned from the United States on a mission for the government and for the citizens of Israel. At the UN, I presented the truth about the State of Israel, its citizens, and its soldiers. In Washington, I reached an agreement with President Trump on a framework for the release of all our hostages and achieving all the war goals we set. I will give a detailed report to both the government members and the cabinet members."

Referring to the appointment, Netanyahu said: "Today we are appointing Major General David Zini as head of the Shin Bet. I have been very impressed with him over the years, and I have known him for many years. His various roles in the IDF and his work in close cooperation with the Shin Bet. I have seen his determination, his leadership, his ability to think outside conventional patterns, and to see things before they happen. I believe he is the right man to lead the Shin Bet. Someone who knows the system but is not part of it. I have no doubt that he will be very successful, and I am sure everyone supports this. This success is crucial for the security of all Israeli citizens."