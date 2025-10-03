An Israeli family from the southern city of Dimona experienced a disturbing incident in Cyprus when the rental car they received from a local agency arrived with swastikas carved into it.

The incident occurred on the eve of Yom Kippur (the Day of Atonement), as the family arrived at the agency to collect the vehicle they had reserved in advance.

Tzachi Levi, the head of the family, described the shocking moment in an interview with Channel 12 News, which first reported the story.

"When we got to the agency, we discovered that the car assigned to us had two swastikas carved into it. It was clear this was not accidental - every car the rental company gives out or receives undergoes a thorough inspection and is photographed, even for a small scratch. They knew we are Jews from Israel."

The family refused to accept the vehicle and demanded a replacement. While the company did provide another car, Levi said no apology was offered for the incident.

"I am traveling with two grandmothers from a family of Holocaust survivors. This incident really hurt them," he added.