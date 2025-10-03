דני דנון מתפלל למען החטופים בעצרת הכללית באו"ם דוברות

The UN General Assembly convened Wednesday to discuss the Algerian draft resolution on Gaza, which was vetoed last month by the US in the UN Security Council.

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon, criticized the political posturing at the UN and made it clear that "speeches do not free hostages and words do not stop terror."

On the eve of Yom Kippur (the Day of Atonement), Danon dedicated his remarks to a prayer for the hostages' release.

He explained, "Some of you today will ignore the roadmap on the table, and spend time on empty gestures. So instead of wasting time I will do something that matters. While you perform, I will pray. I will say a prayer for the release of the hostages. On the eve of Yom Kippur, together with all the Jews of the world, I pray: Our Father, our King - Release the captives. We will bring the hostages back, the easy way or the hard way, but they will return home."

Ambassador Danon then read from the GA podium a traditional Jewish prayer for the redemption of captives: "Master of the Universe, the One who saves and delivers, May He redeem, in His great mercy, our captives, From the hands of cruel and harsh enemies. May He swiftly return them to their land, To embrace sons and daughters, women and children. To serve You with awe and reverence, With joy and with a full heart. And may Your great Name be sanctified Through them, in the eyes of all who live."