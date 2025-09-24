US President Donald Trump warned against unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state during his address to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, saying it would amount to rewarding Hamas for its atrocities while hostages remain in captivity. “This would be a reward for these horrible atrocities, including October 7th, even while they refuse to release the hostages or accept a ceasefire,” Trump said.

The President stressed the urgency of halting the conflict in Gaza. “We have got to come together, and we will come together. We have to stop the war in Gaza immediately. We have to get it done. We have to negotiate peace,” he declared.

Trump sharply criticized Hamas for rejecting ceasefire proposals and for continuing to hold hostages. “Instead of giving in to Hamas ransom demands, those who want peace should be united with one message: release the hostages now,” he said, emphasizing that the remaining captives must be returned together and without delay. He also mentioned the bodies of 38 victims, saying their families deserve their return “very quickly and very badly, as though they were alive.”

Turning to Iran, Trump highlighted his administration’s military action against the regime, stating that American bombers had destroyed its key nuclear facility. “With Iran’s nuclear enrichment capacity demolished, I immediately brokered an end to the 12-day war, as it’s called, between Israel and Iran, with both sides agreeing to fight no longer,” Trump said.

Addressing broader regional dynamics, Trump described his role in negotiating peace agreements, including the Abraham Accords, and reiterated his opposition to Iran obtaining nuclear weapons. He underscored that his administration would continue to confront Iran and its regional proxies, including those active in Yemen.

In closing, the President called for united international action: “Let us all work together to build a bright, beautiful planet, a planet of peace and a world that is richer, better, and more beautiful than ever before. That can happen, and it will happen.”