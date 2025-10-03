Anti-Israel graffiti was spray-painted on the outer wall of an Ashdod sports hall during Yom Kippur (the day of Atonement).

The slogan “Viva Palestine” along with a Palestinian Authority flag was spray-painted on the outer wall of a sports hall in Ashdod’s Tet neighborhood, according to assessments on Yom Kippur itself.

The vandalism was discovered when residents walking past the facility during the holy day noticed the writing and drawing and reported it immediately after the fast ended.

The graffiti, sprayed across a large section of the wall, shocked local residents particularly due to the timing, on the holiest day of the Jewish calendar.

The perpetrators remain unknown. Officials in the Ashdod Municipality are examining whether the act was politically motivated or routine vandalism by youths.

The municipality stated that the graffiti will be removed as soon as possible, while security camera footage from the municipal “Roeh” surveillance system is being reviewed in an attempt to identify those responsible.