Jews were run over by a car and then stabbed outside a synagogue in Manchester, the English city of Alan Turing, the mathematical genius (for the less informed, the city of football).

Two dead, some critically injured, and the attacker with an explosive belt.

The attack took place during Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish calendar (just as Hamas attacked on October 7 during another Jewish holiday and on September 11 they attacked the Twin Towers in Manhattan on the anniversary of the Siege of Vienna).

Why should the jihadists of Gaza get a state and not the jihadists of Manchester who kill Jews as well? It is not fair. The UK should immediately implement a two-state solution. Oh no, I forgot, the English Islamists already have one.

The Jews of Manchester were not Israeli officials or peaceful demonstrators for Israel, like those killed a few months ago in the United States. They were simply worshippers in prayer on the Day of Atonement.

Inside the synagogue, the service was led by Daniel Walker, the rabbi who saved his congregation by barricading the inside. In images published on social media, he is seen wearing a kittel, the traditional white robe worn during holidays, with a bloodstain. One of the victims was a security guard (if multiculturalism is so wonderful, why are all Western European synagogues protected by police and guards?).

Manchester’s mayor, Andy Burnham, told the BBC: “It is a serious incident, but I can reassure you that the danger seems to have passed.”

No, it has not passed at all. We are all in danger.

When Ramadan is celebrated in Manchester Cathedral, be worried.

When money for a church for sale in Manchester comes from a mosque, be worried.

When the city of Manchester announces it will not light Christmas lights, be worried.

When Palestinian Arab demonstrators climb on top of Manchester Cathedral, be worried.

When the policeman at the Manchester Arena, where an Islamist terrorist killed 22 Britons including many children at the Ariana Grande concert, did not check the attacker for fear of being accused of “racism,” be worried.

When Mohammed is the most popular name in Manchester, be worried.

When in Manchester, out of 553,000 inhabitants, 22.3 percent are Muslim and in 2017 they were 15 percent, be worried.

When the UK Department for Work and Pensions advertises a position at the Manchester Shariah Council, be worried.

When Jewish children are attacked at London train stops and London has become “a no-go zone for Jews,” as extremism czar Robin Simcox denounced, be worried.

When Manchester police remove posters with the faces of Hamas hostages, be worried.

Be worried because they start with the Jews, but they never stop there. Today they stab Jews on Yom Kippur, tomorrow they will stab Christians on Christmas.

Samuel Hayek, president of the Jewish National Fund UK, said: “Jews have no future in the United Kingdom.” Hayek is terrified by the demographic change. The Muslim population in the UK could triple in the next twenty years. “I am not against any minority or against Muslims in the UK or Europe, but against anyone who spreads hate,” Hayek said. “That is how I see the evolution of the near future.”

Hayek is right: in a decade it will be worse, in two decades even worse, and then people will barely remember how it once was.

The video of the Manchester synagogue attack does not come from a normal society, but from one that is dysfunctional, decadent, and destined to implode. Either we seriously worry and act accordingly (we know what we must do) or the last one left should be ready to turn off the lights.