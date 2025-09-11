In the shadow of tragic shooting attack on Monday, a poignant and powerful meeting took place at the Samaria Brigade headquarters near Shechem. Yekutiel Ben-Yaakov, direcor of the Israel Dog Unit (IDU), a nonprofit specializing in working dogs, addressed dozens of reserve IDF combat officers currently serving in the 5025th Battalion.

The gathering was intended as a morale-boosting session for officers who have been at the forefront of defending Jewish communities and vital roadways across Samaria. However, the meeting took on a more somber tone as news broke during the event of a fatal terror attack in Ramot, which claimed the lives of six civilians.

Ben-Yaakov began by honoring the extraordinary dedication of the reserve officers, many of whom have been called up for service six times since the outbreak of war on October 7. Some of these soldiers have served over 400 days on active reserve duty—often at great personal cost, including the loss of friends in battle, disrupted family lives, and the sacrifice of careers and businesses. Their combat experience spans multiple fronts, including Gaza, Lebanon, and Judea and Samaria.

Ben-Yaakov also spoke about the mission and spirit of the IDU - a volunteer-based unit that works closely with the IDF and police in counterterrorism, security, and search-and-rescue operations using highly trained working dogs. He described the passion and commitment of the unit's young handlers and their canine partners, emphasizing the critical role they play in both wartime and peacetime operations.

Closing his address, Ben-Yaakov expressed deep admiration for the reservists: “I came here to motivate and lift your spirits, but I am truly humbled and inspired by you. You have answered the call of duty time and again during this existential war that has now lasted more than 700 days. Am Yisrael Chai—the Nation of Israel lives, and salutes you.”