In a joint operation by the Tax Authority and Israel Police, an attempt to smuggle approximately 80,000 packs of cigarettes into Israel was thwarted. The estimated tax value for them is about 20 million shekels.

Two suspects, residents of the Galilee, aged 31 and 32, were arrested on suspicion of smuggling the cigarettes from Dubai disguised as toilet paper.

The investigation indicates that two containers imported from Dubai raised suspicion that they contained cigarettes. Yesterday afternoon the containers were pulled from Ashdod Port while en route to the importer company owned by the suspects.

At this stage the investigation moved to the open phase, a raid was carried out at the premises and the suspects were arrested.

According to the investigation materials, the suspects attempted to smuggle more than 80,000 packs of cigarettes by declaring them as toilet paper in an attempt to evade tax payment.

The suspects were brought to a hearing at the Ashkelon Magistrate's Court, where it was decided to release them under restrictive conditions. The investigation continues.