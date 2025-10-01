During Tuesday night’s Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer will soon step down from his position.

Netanyahu remarked, “It’s worth appreciating what he has done, as he will soon conclude his role. However, he will remain involved to address a few ongoing matters.”

Dermer, one of Netanyahu’s closest confidants, has been leading negotiations for the release of hostages.

A US-born diplomat, Dermer previously served as Israel’s ambassador to Washington. During his tenure, the Abraham Accords were signed, with US President Donald Trump playing a key role in their mediation.