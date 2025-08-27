During a meeting of the Security Cabinet, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that he had instructed Minister Ron Dermer to negotiate a comprehensive agreement that would include the release of all hostages and an end to the war - on Israel’s terms.

According to a report by i24NEWS, senior defense officials warned during the meeting that a withdrawal of IDF forces from the Philadelphi Corridor could carry serious consequences.

"If we withdraw from Philadelphi, Hamas’s ability to rebuild will no longer be as limited as it is today. Hamas is weakened, but it has not been defeated - and it has certainly not abandoned its goal of destroying Israel," they said.

Other senior officials added that Hamas still maintains a significant presence on the ground. "If the IDF pulls out, Hamas’s control will only grow stronger. What happens in Gaza will have implications across all fronts," they stressed.